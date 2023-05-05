After clashes, Manipur says ‘shoot at sight’

Before govt issued the order, CM said a ‘misunderstanding’ in the society resulted in violence

People at the site of a fire incident after violence broke out between tribals and non-tribals. Pic/PTI

The BJP government in Manipur on Thursday issued ‘shoot at sight’ order in “extreme cases” to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community, which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the violence was the result of “misunderstanding” in the society. “Precious lives have been lost,” he added. But, the details of the deaths were not available.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain rioting. The Centre also dispatched Rapid Action Force teams.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying the PM calls the Congress “enemy of peace” while Manipur “burns”.

Sibal tweeted, “PM in Karnataka: Calls Congress: ‘Enemy of peace...’ While: Manipur burns, tribals targeted, churches burnt, students terrorised.” Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, Sibal claimed there were 5,415 communal riots between 2014 and 2015. “In Uttar Pradesh alone 10,900 police encounters, love jihad, unchecked ‘Dharam sansads’. BJP messiah of peace?” the former Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to the people of Manipur to exercise restraint and let peace prevail, while blaming the BJP for the violence. “BJP has created fissures among communities and destroyed the peace of a beautiful state. BJP’s politics of hate, division and its greed for power is responsible for this mess,” he said. “The PM must focus on restoring peace and normalcy. I urge the people of Manipur to stay calm,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

What happened in Manipur?

A ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur in 10 hill districts of the state on Wednesday to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who account for 53 per cent of the state’s population, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The march was organised by tribals who account for about 40 per cent of the state’s population after the Manipur High Court asked the state government last month to send a recommendation to the Centre within four weeks on the demand for ST status by the Metei community. During the march in Torbung area of Churachandpur district, an armed mob allegedly attacked people of the Meitei community, leading to retaliatory attacks, which escalated the violence throughout the state, according to police. Many shops and houses were vandalised, and gutted in arson, they said.

