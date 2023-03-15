After flights, it’s train. Off-duty TTE pees on woman, sacked

Munna Kumar, the accused, has been arrested, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Tuesday

Accused Munna Kumar. Pic/ANI

After cases of drunk flyers urinating on co-passengers, an off-duty train ticket examiner (TTE) has been accused of relieving himself on a woman on the Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express on Monday. Munna Kumar, the accused, has been arrested, a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer said on Tuesday.

The complainant alleged that Kumar urinated on his wife’s head at night, the GRP said. He has been removed from service with immediate effect, railways minister said in a tweet on Tuesday. Three incidents of men urinating on co-passenger onboard international flights have come to light this year.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: Meet Asia's first woman loco pilot who drives Vande Bharat Express

Pax who smoked on flight won’t pay bail

A man booked for alleged unruly behaviour and smoking on an Air India flight was sent to jail by a court here after he refused to pay Rs 25,000 for bail. Ratnakar Dwivedi told the court he had read online that the fine payable under IPC Section 336 the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) is Rs 250, which he was willing to pay. Following this, he was sent to jail.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever