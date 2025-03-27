Speaking to reporters, Chouhan reiterated that the BJP-led Centre is committed to ensuring that the crop purchase prices remains above the MSP and called for similar cooperation from state governments in these transactions.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged state governments to ensure to buy crops at MSP

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged state governments to ensure that they do not buy any not any crop of farmers below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Speaking to reporters, Chouhan reiterated that the BJP-led Centre is committed to ensuring that the crop purchase prices remains above the MSP and called for similar cooperation from state governments in these transactions.



The Minister also mentioned that the Centre has given authorized state governments to purchase Toor, Masoor and Urad dal, adding that the work of purchase of Toor Dal is going on in states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF).



Regarding the procurement of gram, mustard and masoor dal, Chouhan stated that their procurement will be carried out under Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA scheme).



"...The Agriculture Ministry of the Central government has given permission to the State governments to buy Toor, Masoor and urad dal. The work of purchase of is Toor Dal going on. In Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana, the purchase at MSP (Minimum Support Price) through NAFED and NCCF is ongoing. I appeal to the States to properly implement this scheme of purchase at MSP. Procurement of Gram, Mustard and Masoor will also be done under PM Asha Yojana. We have given approval to different States (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat) for the purchase of Mustard. We have also given approval for the purchase of Copra in Tamil Nadu," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told reporters.



The Union Minister stated that the central government has made sure to utilize the NAFED and NCCF portals to simplify the registration process for farmers.



He said, "To simplify the registration process for farmers, we have ensured the use of NAFED and NCCF portals. On behalf of the central government, I appeal to all the state governments to ensure that no purchase is made below MSP prices. The central government is dedicated to ensure that the purchase price of the crops do not go below the MSP price. The state governments should ensure effective cooperation in these purchases. Our aim is to benefit the farmers, and we will leave no stone unturned to fulfill this sacred objective."



On March 21, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of India's economy, and farmers are its core.

While responding to the debate in the Lok Sabha on demands for grants related to his ministry, the Union Minister accused the Congress government of causing the deaths of farmers during its tenure.



(With ANI inputs)