AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami said five constituencies have been allocated to DMDK; & one each to Puthiya Tamilagam & SDPI.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami/ File Photo

Listen to this article AIADMK releases first list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024 x 00:00

AIADMK on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The list was released by the party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

While releasing the list, he said that five constituencies have been allocated to the DMDK; and one each to Puthiya Tamilagam and SDPI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In the AIADMK alliance, DMDMK is to contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from Tenkasi constituency," said Palaniswami.

"We believe we are strong. We believe people will support us. We are not bothered about what people talk on social media. We are in an alliance with the people" he further said.

The AIADMK general secretary also said the party wasn't disappointed with not striking an alliance with the PMK which had joined the BJP alliance on Tuesday.

"We don't have any disappointment as PMK didn't join our alliance. AIADMK will always stand on its own leg. If anyone comes to our alliance, we will welcome them. This purely depends on each party's decision. We can't force any party" Palaniswami said.

"In 2014 AIADMK got victory in 38 constituencies. Our MP candidates will voice for Tamil Nadu in Parliament. In Tamil Nadu AIADMK is the strongest party. AIADMK candidates will win all constituency" he added.

This time the AIADMK has the support of the SDPI, Tamil Manila Muslim League, Manitha Neya Jananayaga Katchi and Puthiya Tamilagam.

Speaking on the alliance Puthiya Tamilagam Founder Krishnasamy said "I am happy to be part in AIADMK alliance. We will contest in the individual symbol which is being allocated by the Election Commission. The candidate will be announced later after having a discussion with party members."

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has decided to field AL Vijayan from Arakkonam, Jayaprakash from Krishnagiri, Vignesh from Salem, Saravanan from Madurai and Attral Ashokkumar from Erode.

Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar's son Jayavardhan will contest from South Chennai. Manohar will contest from North Chennai, Rajasekar from Kanchipuram, Gajendran from Arani, Bakkiyaraj from Villupuram, Tamilmani from Namakkal, Chandrasekaran from Chidambaram, Surcith Shankar from Nagapattinam and Narayanasami from Theni.

Tenkasi has been allocated to Puthiya Tamilagam, while Dindukkal has been allocated to SDPI.

Tamil Nadu is voting on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India issued a notification on Wednesday for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 19.

In the notification, the ECI informed that March 28 will be the last date for filing nominations for Bihar and March 27 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever