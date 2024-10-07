AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi criticises RSS chief and PM Modi, urges for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. File Pic

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over the latter's remarks on Hindu society, he alleged that the Sangh and PM Narendra Modi pose a real danger to Hindus and Muslims, reported news agency PTI.

In a recent meeting held at Nizamabad, Telangana, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi said neither Hindus or Muslims face any threat in India. "The danger to Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Adivasis, Sikhs, Christians is from Narendra Modi and Mohan Bhagwat," he said, reported PTI.

During a 'Swayamsevak Ekatrikaran' event in Rajasthan's Baran, Bhagwat said the Hindus consider everyone as their own and embrace everyone, on Saturday. While maintaining his stance on India as a Hindu nation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said Hindu society must unite for its security by eliminating conflicts due to differences in language, caste, and regional disputes.

However, Owaisi countered this narrative alleging that Modi has troubled Hindus, Muslims, and others during his rule. He criticised PM Modi for addressing demographic changes in Jharkhand while the country is going through rampant unemployment, reported PTI.

The AIMIM President claimed that China has occupied 2,000 sq km of the country's territory, yet, the RSS chief is silent on it. Additionally, Owaisi addressed the ongoing conflict and urged PM Modi to call for a ceasefire with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I urge our Prime Minister, Modi ji, to explain to Benjamin Netanyahu, push for a ceasefire (in West Asia). Though 12-15 lakh Palestinians have lost their homes, I have seen their courage, they are not afraid of death," he said. Owaisi alleged that Netanyahu's government has killed over 40,000 Palestinians since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2014.

Owaisi had stirred up controversy earlier over his remark on conflict-hit Palestine. After taking oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, Owaisi expressed his support to Palestine, which caused an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair ordering the remarks be annulled. Despite the uproar, the Hyderabad MP stood by his slogans and maintained that there was nothing wrong in him saying, "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".

(With inputs from PTI)