AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel wants Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to inaugurate Haj house in Aurangabad

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel has demanded that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should inaugurate the newly constructed Haj house in Aurangabad, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, Imtiaz Jaleel met Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar on Wednesday to put forth his demand.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Imtiaz Jaleel said, "The chief minister of Maharashtra should inaugurate the Haj house in Aurangabad. This is because we have a proposal to make a stadium on the Amkhas ground near the Haj house and we want that the CM give nod for the proposal during the inauguration of the Haj house."

Jaleel said he has also spoken to state agriculture minister Abdul Sattar to request CM Eknath Shinde for the Haj house inauguration in Aurangabad, reported PTI.

The AIMIM leader said he also discussed with the divisional commissioner about speeding up the construction of a 400-bed hospital on Jalna road in Aurangabad and to make it operational at the earliest.

Meanwhile, AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel has claimed the language of political parties changed after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar visited the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday, Jaleel further claimed the political language was different when he had visited the Mughal king's tomb.

Notably, the VBA leader's visit on Saturday took place against the backdrop of protests and clashes in parts of Maharashtra recently over social media posts glorifying Aurangzeb.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Jaleel supported Ambedkar's move to visit Aurangzeb's tomb in Aurangabad.

"The language they (other political parties) used when we visited there (tomb) has changed today. They had then created an uproar. It is now being said he (Ambedkar) has the right under the Constitution. I want to say everyone has the right to do what they wish to, go anywhere they want to. This is the beauty of the Constitution," Imtiaz Jaleel was quoted as saying by PTI.

Asked if he supported Ambedkar's visit to Aurangzeb's tomb, Jaleel said, "Yes it can be supported. He wished to go there. I tell those people who are opposing the visit that this is the teaching of Chhatrapati Shivaji. People who oppose it don't know why Chhatrapati Shivaji was great."

Jaleel said he does not know what was Ambedkar's intention behind visiting the tomb, but he knows the structure is protected by the central government's archaeological department.

(With inputs from PTI)