On International Yoga Day, Maha CM Eknath Shinde says yoga needs to be transformed into people's movement

Eknath Shinde said it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was representing the country at the United Nations (UN) to mark the International Yoga Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said transforming the practice of yoga into a people's movement was the need of the hour to tackle stress and lifestyle changes.

CM Eknath Shinde was speaking after participating in the International Yoga Day events at the Gateway of India, the state secretariat and the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai.

He said it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was representing the country at the United Nations (UN) to mark the International Yoga Day, reported news agency PTI.

"To stay healthy, yoga practice is the mantra. Yoga is necessary to tackle the changing lifestyle and stress. Therefore, the practice of yoga should be transformed into a people's movement," CM Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said 35 lakh people participated simultaneously in the Yoga Day events across the state on Wednesday morning.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais joined the celebration at the Vidhan Bhavan and appealed to citizens to make yoga an integral part of their lives to stay healthy.

He said the practice of yoga increases self-confidence, the level of patience and acts as a treatment for various ailments.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said yoga was India's ancient practice and preventive medicine and every one needs to inculcate it.

"If all political parties practice yoga, the legislature proceedings will be smooth," he said after an event at the Vidhan Bhavan.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.

