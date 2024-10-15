Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada, the airline said in a statement

Air India. File Pic

An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat, an airline statement said on Tuesday, the PTI reported.

The flight departed from Delhi at 2:59 AM IST and was diverted to Iqaluit airport, Nunavut, Canada, after a security incident to 5:19 AM. The flight received a threat via an online post resulting to its diversion, an official said.

"Flight Al127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada. The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," an official statement said.

It said, "Air India notes that it, and other local airlines, have been subject to a number of threats in recent days. Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted. Air India is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passengers, and will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline."

Meanwhile, the Ministery of Civil Aviation has called a high-level meeting on Wednesday after series of bomb threats received on Monday and Tuesday.



Earlier on Monday, Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi after a threat.

An Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and no suspicious item was found inside the aircraft, as per the PTI.



Officials said the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought the help of Indian cyber-security agencies and police to trace the person or people behind these threats, according to the PTI.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)