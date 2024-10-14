Flights disrupted as threats hit Air India, IndiGo

Authorities conducted a thorough search. Representation pic/iStock

Mumbai airport on Monday reported three consecutive bomb threats, leading to disruptions in flight schedules and heightened security measures. The scare affected flights operated by Air India and IndiGo, with one aircraft being diverted mid-air and two others delayed prior to takeoff.

Sources disclosed, “The Bomb Threat Analysis Committee (BTAC) was called in immediately after receiving the first threat at around 1.50 am. While the first IndiGo bomb threat was being analysed, a second threat came in around 2.00 and 2.30 am. Both aircraft were taken to isolation bays. Meanwhile, during the inspection of the two aircraft, a third bomb threat came in, this time to an Air India flight, which was decided to be diverted to Delhi IGI airport for inspection.”

The first incident involved IndiGo Flight 6E1275, from Mumbai to Muscat. The Muscat flight was originally scheduled to depart at 2.00 am, but due to the bomb threat received around 1.50 AM, the flight departed Mumbai at 8.45 AM. IndiGo, in its statement regarding this flight, said, “IndiGo flight 6E1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat received a bomb threat. As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following standard operating procedures, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

While the first threat was being analysed, another threat came in for IndiGo flight 6E57, bound for Jeddah. It received a threat before takeoff. The flight, originally scheduled to take off at 2.05 am, finally departed at 1 pm. As per safety protocols, the aircraft was immediately moved to an isolated bay for comprehensive security checks. Passengers were evacuated, and authorities, including the bomb detection and disposal squad, conducted a thorough search.

Amid this chaos, Air India flight AI119 from Mumbai to New York’s JFK received a bomb threat mid-air and was diverted to Delhi. The aircraft, which took off at 2.08 am from Mumbai, underwent security checks at Indira Gandhi International Airport. No suspicious items were found, and the flight resumed after clearance.

Air India said, “Flight AI119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and, on instructions from the government’s security regulatory committee, was diverted to Delhi... We appreciate the patience and cooperation of all passengers.”