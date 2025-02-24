ALPA India raises concerns over exorbitant training costs charged by airlines, calling for government intervention to prevent financial exploitation of aspiring pilots.

Representational Pic

In a significant move, the Airline Pilots Association (ALPA) India has raised serious concerns regarding the exorbitant training costs imposed by airlines on aspiring pilots. The association, a member of the International Federation of Airline Pilots’ Association (IFALPA), which represents over one hundred thousand pilots across more than 100 countries, has written to the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation, urging immediate intervention and regulatory oversight.

Despite an acute shortage of airline pilots in India, airlines have resorted to charging trainees exorbitant fees under the guise of training costs. This practice has placed severe financial stress on the families of aspiring pilots, often resulting in them falling into significant debt. The ALPA India has described this as an act of “unscrupulous exploitation” that is unique to India and largely absent in the developed world.

These training costs, which frequently exceed Rs 60 lakh and can escalate to as much as Rs 1.25 crore, far surpass the actual cost of such training on the international market, where type rating expenses do not generally exceed Rs 20 lakh. The funds collected from trainees offer no guarantees of employment and merely bind candidates to the airline for a minimum of three years. Should the airline cease operations, as seen in the past with Kingfisher Airlines, Jet Airways, and GoAir, trainees are left without any recourse.

ALPA India has further alleged that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has inadvertently become complicit in this practice, raising concerns about the role of regulatory bodies in facilitating such an arrangement. The association has pointed to the influence of airline lobbying, which it believes has played a significant role in shaping Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) that legitimise these practices.

The association has urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to institute a judicial inquiry into the matter, seeking clarity on the following key aspects:

Justification of Inflated Training Costs: ALPA India questions why airlines in India charge between Rs 60 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore for type rating training when the same can be availed in the international market for Rs 20 lakh. Absence of Regulations: The association demands transparency regarding any existing official directive, regulation, or policy that permits such a structure and seeks clarification on the DGCA’s legal standing in implementing these arrangements. Impact on Social Justice: With the total cost of pilot training exceeding Rs 1 crore, the profession has become inaccessible to the common citizen. This exclusivity, ALPA India asserts, contradicts the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s motto, “Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagarik,” which aims to make aviation accessible to all. Effect on Pilot Shortage and Aviation Growth: The alleged financial exploitation of trainees is exacerbating the shortage of Indian national pilots. This, in turn, has been used to justify the hiring of expensive expatriate pilots, despite India’s aviation sector being poised for exponential growth.

The ALPA India has called upon the Civil Aviation Ministry to intervene and implement stringent regulations to prevent further exploitation. It has also highlighted the pressing need for a balanced approach that ensures fair training costs while maintaining the integrity and accessibility of the aviation industry in India.

The letter has been formally addressed to the Honourable Minister of Civil Aviation, with copies sent to the DGCA and the Secretary of Civil Aviation for immediate review and action. The aviation community now awaits a response, hopeful that this issue will be addressed with the urgency and gravity it demands