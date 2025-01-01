Ministry of Civil Aviation issues guidelines as part of preparations for fog season

The focus of these discussions was to develop a collaborative approach for addressing the challenges posed by fog-related disruptions, ensuring that air travel remains smooth and efficient despite weather-related obstacles

To ensure preparedness for the fog season, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said that it has conducted a series of consultations with key stakeholders and important measures were discussed in these meetings which will be implemented during the fog season.

The MoCA said that the meetings were conducted with airlines, airport operators, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airports Authority of India (AAI), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The focus of these discussions was to develop a collaborative approach for addressing the challenges posed by fog-related disruptions, ensuring that air travel remains smooth and efficient despite weather-related obstacles.

The MoCA stated the importance of seamless coordination between various agencies, including security forces, to minimize the delays and inconvenience for passengers.

The efforts align with the Minister for Civil Aviation's commitment to promoting "Ease of Flying," which aims to improve the overall travel experience, particularly during peak travel times impacted by fog and other weather-related disruptions, an official statement said on Wednesday.

It said that the measures discussed in these meetings and to be implemented during the fog season are as follows.

1. Ensuring transparent communication with passengers

2. Cancel upcoming flights if delay is beyond 3 hours

3. Sensitization of operations control centre (OCCs) and war room of airlines

4. Implimentation of now SOPs for efficient wide air traffic managment

5. IMD commitment to ensure all Met equipments are functional without disruption

6. Facilitating smooth reentry of passengers in case flight cancellations.

7. Deployment of adequate CAT II/CAT III complaint crew.

8. Delhi airport has installed LED screen to provide real time updates on visibility conditions.

9. Airlines to ensure full staffing at checkin counters.