Ajit Pawar promises opportunities for left out legislators in Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Ajit Pawar promises opportunities for left-out legislators in Maharashtra cabinet expansion

Updated on: 15 December,2024 08:18 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Among the 39 Mahayuti leaders who took oath on Sunday, 33 were appointed as cabinet ministers, and six as ministers of state. There can be a maximum of 43 ministers, including the chief minister, in the cabinet

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Pic/PTI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday assured party workers that the ruling Mahayuti coalition would offer opportunities to legislators who were not included in the cabinet expansion, during this government's tenure, reported news agency PTI


"We will give an opportunity to others also for two-and-a-half years," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said, while addressing a gathering of his party workers in Nagpur before the cabinet expansion.


According to ANI, Pawar emphasised that every member of the coalition deserves a chance to serve as a minister, despite the limited number of ministerial positions available.


On Sunday, the 10-day-old Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti ministry alliance in Maharashtra expanded its cabinet, swearing in 39 ministers, which brings the total number to 42. 

The distribution of the ministerial berths reflects the coalition's structure: BJP received 19 positions, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena got 11, while Pawar's NCP secured nine. 

Notable legislators who were left out from the cabinet include Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil from NCP, as well as Sudhir Mungantiwar from BJP. 

Among the 39 ministers, 33 were appointed as cabinet ministers, while six took oaths as the ministers of state. The Maharashtra council of ministers can accommodate a maximum of 43 members, including the chief minister.

In the November 20 assembly polls, the Mahayuti swept to power, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the state.

BJP led with 132 seats, followed by Shiv Sena with 57 and NCP with 41.

"Everyone feels like getting an opportunity to become minister. However, the ministerial berths remain limited while everyone deserves a chance," Pawar said.

Reflecting on previous tenures, Pawar noted that some legislators had the chance to serve as ministers for one-and-a-half years during the previous Mahayuti government. 

"We have decided that during the five-year tenure of this government, we will give an opportunity to others also for two-and-a-half years, which means many will get a chance to become (cabinet) ministers and state ministers. Accordingly, many districts and regions will get representation," Pawar added.

The week-long winter session of the state legislature is set to commence in Nagpur, Maharashtra's second capital, on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

ajit pawar chhagan bhujbal sudhir mungantiwar Mahayuti BJP Shiv Sena nagpur maharashtra India India news national news

