Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Alert train crew averts major collision in Jabalpur division honoured for vigilance

Alert train crew averts major collision in Jabalpur division, honoured for vigilance

Updated on: 18 August,2024 06:22 PM IST  |  Jabalpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident occurred on the Bina-Katni route, specifically between the Pathriya (PHA) and Aslana (ANA) stations, a double-line, 25 kV electrified section.

Alert train crew averts major collision in Jabalpur division, honoured for vigilance

Screengrab of the video

Listen to this article
Alert train crew averts major collision in Jabalpur division, honoured for vigilance
x
00:00

A vigilant train crew in the Jabalpur division prevented a major collision on 14th August 2024, earning them recognition and honours from railway authorities. The incident occurred on the Bina-Katni route, specifically between the Pathriya (PHA) and Aslana (ANA) stations, a double-line, 25 kV electrified section.


The Indian Railways, in their media statement, said that train no 09063, the Vapi-Danapur Express, departed Pathriya station at 5:12 pm for Aslana. Despite low visibility due to high clouds, the train reached the block section at the maximum permissible speed of approximately 100 km/h. The crew noted odd vibrations in the adjacent UP track's overhead electrical (OHE) cable, which raised concerns about a problem on the line.



The crew reacted quickly, applying the emergency brake while the assistant loco pilot activated the flap valve. During this emergency move, the crew observed the flasher lights of a train on the other line, which confirmed their suspicions about an impending obstacle.


The loco pilot applied emergency brake which brought the train to a halt about 400 metres before the barrier. A hazy cloud of coal appeared ahead, signifying a derailment. The assistant loco pilot proceeded forward to defend the track and discovered that eight coaches from an up goods train filled with coal had derailed, four of which were obstructing the down track, the railways further stated in their communique.

The crew swiftly informed the control room, ensuring that the incident was handled safely for the passengers. Their fast thinking and decisive action averted a terrible calamity, as the passenger train would have collided with the derailed coaches.

If the train had not been stopped by applying emergency brakes after sensing something untoward due to the abnormality of the OHE wire, then the train would have definitely collided and crashed, the railways said in their communique.

The Divisional Railway Manager acknowledged the train crew's exceptional attentiveness and presence of mind. Officers and staff were honoured with tilaks, garlands, and shawls during a ceremony.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jabalpur indian railways India news national news madhya pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK