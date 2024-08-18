The incident occurred on the Bina-Katni route, specifically between the Pathriya (PHA) and Aslana (ANA) stations, a double-line, 25 kV electrified section.

Screengrab of the video

Listen to this article Alert train crew averts major collision in Jabalpur division, honoured for vigilance x 00:00

A vigilant train crew in the Jabalpur division prevented a major collision on 14th August 2024, earning them recognition and honours from railway authorities. The incident occurred on the Bina-Katni route, specifically between the Pathriya (PHA) and Aslana (ANA) stations, a double-line, 25 kV electrified section.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian Railways, in their media statement, said that train no 09063, the Vapi-Danapur Express, departed Pathriya station at 5:12 pm for Aslana. Despite low visibility due to high clouds, the train reached the block section at the maximum permissible speed of approximately 100 km/h. The crew noted odd vibrations in the adjacent UP track's overhead electrical (OHE) cable, which raised concerns about a problem on the line.

The crew reacted quickly, applying the emergency brake while the assistant loco pilot activated the flap valve. During this emergency move, the crew observed the flasher lights of a train on the other line, which confirmed their suspicions about an impending obstacle.

VIDEO: Jabalpur division crew avert major train collision, felicitated by @drmjabalpur @wc_railway



*Major section:* Bina-Katni *Minor Section:* Pathriya- Aslana (PHA-ANA)

*Route:* Double line 2x25 KV electrified section

*Train No. :* Dn 09063 (Vapi-Danapur Exp)



*Description… pic.twitter.com/D0MKe1LNxC — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 18, 2024

The loco pilot applied emergency brake which brought the train to a halt about 400 metres before the barrier. A hazy cloud of coal appeared ahead, signifying a derailment. The assistant loco pilot proceeded forward to defend the track and discovered that eight coaches from an up goods train filled with coal had derailed, four of which were obstructing the down track, the railways further stated in their communique.

The crew swiftly informed the control room, ensuring that the incident was handled safely for the passengers. Their fast thinking and decisive action averted a terrible calamity, as the passenger train would have collided with the derailed coaches.

If the train had not been stopped by applying emergency brakes after sensing something untoward due to the abnormality of the OHE wire, then the train would have definitely collided and crashed, the railways said in their communique.

The Divisional Railway Manager acknowledged the train crew's exceptional attentiveness and presence of mind. Officers and staff were honoured with tilaks, garlands, and shawls during a ceremony.