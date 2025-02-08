Algerian military delegation visits Goa to strengthen defence ties

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 February,2025 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Upon arrival, General Chanegriha was welcomed by Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour

Pic/Defence PRO Mumbai

A high-level Algerian military delegation, led by General said Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of People’s National Army Staff, visited Goa from February 5-6, 2025. The visit marks a significant milestone in the ongoing India-Algeria defence cooperation.


Upon arrival, General Chanegriha was welcomed by Rear Admiral Ajay D Theophilus, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Naval Area, and was presented with a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The two senior military officials engaged in discussions on mutual interests and potential areas of collaboration.


During the visit, the 12-member Algerian delegation toured key Indian naval facilities, including the Naval Air Squadrons at INS Hansa. They received a briefing on advanced aircraft operated by the Indian Navy and witnessed a demonstration showcasing the capabilities of the P8I aircraft, a crucial asset in maritime surveillance and reconnaissance operations.


India and Algeria have shared strong diplomatic relations since Algeria’s independence in 1962. Both nations have historically been part of the Non-Aligned Movement and have consistently supported each other on international platforms. Over the years, their partnership has expanded across trade, education, technology, and defence sectors.

In November 2024, the Chief of Defence Staff of India, General Anil Chauhan, led a high-ranking military delegation to Algeria, during which he and General Chanegriha signed a landmark Memorandum of Defence Cooperation. This agreement laid the groundwork for extensive bilateral military engagement, fostering long-term collaboration between the two nations.

The recent visit by the Algerian military delegation to Goa underscores the commitment of both countries to enhancing strategic ties. With defence cooperation gaining momentum, India and Algeria continue to strengthen their partnership, paving the way for increased military and diplomatic engagements in the future.

