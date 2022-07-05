Allegations of foreign funds false, attempt to shut us down: Alt News

The Delhi police had said that Pravda Media, under which Alt News operates, received over R2 lakh through various transactions where either the mobile phone number or the IP address was of foreign countries

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair at Patiala court, in New Delhi, on Saturday. Pic/ANI

Fact-checking firm Alt News on Monday rejected Delhi police’s allegations that it had received funds from foreign sources in violation of the law.

It also claimed that the multiple allegations against it were an attempt to shut it down. “The allegations claim that we have received funds from foreign sources from whom we cannot receive donations. These allegations are categorically false,” Alt News said in a statement posted on its Twitter handle.

The Delhi police had said that Pravda Media, under which Alt News operates, received over R2 lakh through various transactions where either the mobile phone number or the IP address was of foreign countries.

The statement said all donations collected through these means go to the organisation’s bank account.

Alt News also dismissed allegations that Zubair, who is currently in judicial custody, received donations in his personal account. “All of this is an attempt to shut down the very critical work that we do, and we will fight this attempt to shut us down and come out on top,” the statement said.

