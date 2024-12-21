Allocation of portfolios expected today, says Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were sworn in on December 5, and 39 ministers were inducted ahead of the Winter Session on December 15 at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur

Maharashtra Minister Bharat Gogawale on Saturday said that the allocation of portfolios in the Mahayuti government is expected during the day, reported news agency PTI.

The Winter Session of the state assembly, which began on December 16, will conclude on Saturday.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, Gogawale said, "The allocation of portfolios is expected today. Leaders of all three alliance partners met on Friday, and we had a breakfast meeting with the chief minister this morning," reported PTI.

However, portfolio allocation in the Mahayuti government is yet to take place.

The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, secured a landslide victory in the November 20 assembly polls by winning 230 out of 288 seats.

The Shiv Sena leader asserted that there was no difference of opinion among Mahayuti leaders over portfolios and that whatever decision they make will be acceptable to all.

Gogawale said he expected to become the guardian minister of his home district, Raigad.

"I am confident I will get the guardian minister post for Raigad," he said.

Despite having majority why so much delay: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday expressed concern over the delay in the allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra Cabinet and questioned the Mahayuti government regarding the reason for the delay despite having an adequate majority.

Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Raut said, "What is happening in government, it's is difficult to understand. The government (Mahayuti government) has been formed but no portfolio has been allocated till now. There are a lot of law and order issues..who is accountable... despite having so much majority why is so much delay."

(With inputs from PTI)