At least ten former ministers from the Mahayuti allies were not included in the new cabinet, including notable names like NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal, BJP's Sudhir Mungantiwar, and Shiv Sena leaders Abdul Sattar and Tanaji Sawant

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday commented on the recent Maharashtra cabinet expansion, stating that there is no threat to the Devendra Fadnavis-led government despite discontent among some excluded leaders, reported news agency PTI.

Raut addressed the tensions within the Mahayuti coalition following cabinet appointments.

In a veiled attack on the BJP, the Sena (UBT) MP alleged the invisible power which had supported NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal during the Maratha quota stir has left him to fend for himself, stated PTI.

Bhujbal, in particular, has publicly expressed his displeasure over being left out of the ministerial lineup.

Raut said Bhujbal took an extreme step when Manoj Jarange launched a protest demanding the quota for Marathas under the OBC category, stated PTI.

Notably, Bhujbal had addressed several rallies and opposed the quota for the Maratha community under the OBC category.

Raut made a cryptic reference to an "invisible power" that previously supported Bhujbal during the Maratha quota stir but has now seemingly abandoned him.

He drew parallels with the earlier political maneuver that supported Eknath Shinde in splitting the undivided Shiv Sena.

"Even if Bhujbal throws tantrums, it has to be seen how much of his mental and physical strength is left," Raut told reporters in New Delhi.

Despite the grumbling, Raut remains confident that the government will remain stable. He predicted that disgruntled MLAs will eventually be pacified.

"They will cry and eventually keep quiet as there is no possibility of any danger to the state government if one or two MLAs go sulking. They will whine for some time but they will be pacified," Raut added.

The Mahayuti coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP won 230 of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections, defeating the opposition MVA, which was restricted to just 46 seats.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut: Government acting against India’s Constitution

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, on Monday, launched a strong critique against the current government, accusing it of working against the fundamental principles of the Indian Constitution.

Speaking to the media, Raut alleged that key institutions, including the judiciary, Parliament, the Election Commission of India (ECI), and Raj Bhavan, which are supposed to act as protectors of the Constitution, are being undermined by the ruling regime.

According to ANI, Raut claimed, "The present government is working against the Constitution of India. Today, there will be a discussion on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.

However, the role being played by the judiciary, Parliament, the Election Commission, and Raj Bhavan—institutions which should be the guardians of the Constitution—is not in the interest of the nation."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)