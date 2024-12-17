Jarange stressed that the hunger strike would be a voluntary affair and any member of the Maratha community could participate. In the last one year, he has launched six hunger strikes

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil. File Pic

Activist Manoj Jarange said that he would launch an indefinite fast on January 25, 2025, to call for the Maratha community's demands, including reservation in jobs and education under the OBC category, reported news agency PTI.

Jarange urged members of the Maratha community to gather in large numbers at the protest site. Jarange was addressing the media at Antarwali Sarthi village in Jalna.

"No one should stay at home. Come to Antarwali Sarthi, and let us show our collective strength," he said.

The 42-year-old activist has been demanding the implementation of a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as 'sage soyare' (those related by birth or marriage) of Marathas and granting reservation in jobs and education to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, stated PTI.

Kunbi, which is an agrarian community already gets quota benefits under the OBC category.

Jarange accused the government of failing to fulfil its promises, he said, "The government has cheated us. We will not spare them if they don't meet our demands during the ongoing winter session."

Jarange stressed that the hunger strike would be a voluntary affair and any member of the Maratha community could participate. In the last one year, he has launched six hunger strikes.

"Anyone willing to join is welcome. There will be no compulsion or pressure on anyone," he clarified.

Apart from the 'sage soyare' notification, Jarange has also demanded speeding up the work of the Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde Committee set up by the Maharashtra government to expedite the process of granting Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community, making them eligible for quota, stated PTI.

The state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, in February this year, stated PTI. Jarange, however, has been insisting on a quota to be under the OBC head for the agrarian community.

(With inputs from PTI)