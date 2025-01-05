Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede case

The actor appeared before the SHO of Chikkadpally police station, completed the court formalities and left

Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Pic/PTI

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, named as an accused in the case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police here on Sunday as part of his bail conditions. The incident took place on December 4.

The actor appeared before the SHO of Chikkadpally police station, completed the court formalities and left.

Arjun was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3. As per the court's directives, the actor is required to appear before SHO, Chikkadpally police station on every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or till filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier.

