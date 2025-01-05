Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede case

Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede case

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
Agencies |

Top

The actor appeared before the SHO of Chikkadpally police station, completed the court formalities and left

Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede case

Telugu actor Allu Arjun. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Allu Arjun appears before police in theatre stampede case
x
00:00

Telugu actor Allu Arjun, named as an accused in the case related to the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest film Pushpa 2, appeared before the police here on Sunday as part of his bail conditions. The incident took place on December 4. 


The actor appeared before the SHO of Chikkadpally police station, completed the court formalities and left.


Arjun was granted regular bail by a city court on January 3. As per the court's directives, the actor is required to appear before SHO, Chikkadpally police station on every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for a period of two months or till filing of charge sheet, whichever is earlier.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Allu Arjun Pushpa 2 news india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK