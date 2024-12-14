Allu Arjun gets bail from Telangana High Court after arrest

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 December,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his latest movie on December 4 in Hyderabad. Pic/PTI

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted a four-week interim bail to actor Allu Arjun. The order came shortly after the actor was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by a local court. The HC pronounced the order granting bail to Arjun while he was being taken to the jail.


The Telugu actor was was arrested by the city police earlier in the day in connection with the death of a woman during the premiere of his latest movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’.


A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son has been hospitalised in the incident which took place on December 4 night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.


The police have registered a case against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. 

Dec 4
Day when the stampede took place in Sandhya theatre

