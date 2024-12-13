A recent update states that Allu Arjun will be in police custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, the victim's husband has released a statement saying he was unaware of the Pushpa star's arrest

Pushpa 2: The Rule actor Allu Arjun got arrested

Allu Arjun was arrested this afternoon in connection with the death of a 35-year-old woman, Revathi, who died during a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4, during the premiere show of his much-awaited film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A recent update states that Allu Arjun will be in police custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, the victim's husband has released a statement saying he was unaware of the Pushpa star's arrest and is ready to withdraw the case, as he believes Arjun has nothing to do with his wife's death.

Several news reports have stated that the Telangana High Court has placed Allu Arjun in 14-day judicial custody. Following this development, Allu Arjun's lawyers are planning to appeal against the action and move to a higher court. A video of Bhaskar, the victim's husband, discussing Allu Arjun's arrest has surfaced, where he said, "Allu Arjun has nothing to do with the stampede in which my wife passed away."

What Allu Arjun Said About the Tragic Incident

On December 6, Allu Arjun announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the deceased's family and expressed that he was "deeply heartbroken." The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and provide every possible form of support. He also promised to cover the medical expenses of a boy who remains in critical condition following the incident.

"Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey," Allu Arjun wrote on social media platform X.

Recently, at the success meet of the film, Allu Arjun addressed the issue once again. He said, "The incident that took place in the Sandhya Theatre is very unfortunate... I’m shocked. It took me hours to process it and respond to the incident. I couldn’t process it psychologically—it took me around 10 hours. We all blanked out when we heard the news. Sukumar sir also got extremely emotional. I will personally meet them later. We will always be there and try to support the family."