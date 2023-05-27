Alwar lynching: There’s no justice, says widow

A court on Thursday convicted 4 for culpable homicide but acquitted them of murder charge

The wait for justice continues, said the widow of Rakbar Khan, a day after a Rajasthan court on Thursday awarded a seven-year imprisonment to four people on charges of culpable homicide and wrongful restraint. They were, however, acquitted of murder and rioting charges. The court acquitted VHP leader Naval Kishore due to lack of evidence against him. In 2018, they had lynched Rakbar on the suspicion of cow smuggling.

“We have not got justice. They had murdered my husband. The main accused was acquitted by the court while the sentence awarded to the others is less. They should have been given strict punishment,” Khan’s wife Asmina said on Friday. The trial court’s order will be challenged in the Rajasthan High Court, Khan’s family members said.

Khan is survived by his wife and seven children. His father Suleman died of a prolonged illness two years after the lynching case. Khan and his friend Aslam were beaten up severely by a group of people on suspicion of cow smuggling on July 20, 2018. Aslam had managed to escape, but Khan succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

