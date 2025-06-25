Punjab Police has implemented a comprehensive, multi-layered security plan for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, running from July 3rd to August 9th. Special DGP Arpit Shukla chaired a high-level meeting to ensure the safe passage of hundreds of thousands of devotees, many of whom travel through Punjab's Pathankot district on their way to the JK shrine

Punjab Police will implement a multi-layered security plan with 24X7 supervision for the Amarnath Yatra. Representational pic

Punjab Police has devised a comprehensive, multi-layered, and inter-agency security and coordination plan, deploying advanced surveillance, strategic force deployment, and round-the-clock coordination to ensure that the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra takes places smoothly, said officials privy to the developments.

The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to commence on July 3 and will continue until August 9.

This annual pilgrimage attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees from all across India, many of whom travel through Punjab, particularly the Pathankot district, on their way to the holy cave shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. On Wednesday, Punjab's Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Arpit Shukla, chaired a high-level, comprehensive security and coordination meeting, reported PTI.

This meeting, which included representatives from the police, army, civil administration, and other security agencies, aimed to review and strengthen the security arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.

Held in Pathankot, the meeting focused on strategic preparations for the yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, efficient traffic management, and robust disaster management protocols. Shukla particularly emphasised the critical need for heightened vigilance, given Pathankot's strategic geographical location.

The district shares a 26.38-km stretch of International Border with Pakistan and is home to several critical defence installations.

Shukla further stated that the overall level of security has been significantly increased, with commandant-level officers now made in-charge of all roads leading towards Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, the entire yatra route has been divided into well-defined security sectors, each under the direct charge of commandant-rank officers. This structured approach ensures 24X7 ground-level supervision and rapid response capabilities in the event of any exigency, he explained.

As per an official statement, a round-the-clock Command and Control Centre has been established at Nakka Madhopur, supervised by a gazetted officer. This centre will monitor all the vehicle and pilgrim movements using advanced surveillance systems. Shukla also mentioned that daily anti-sabotage and thorough security checks are being carried out at all sensitive locations, including railway stations, bus stands, langar (community kitchen) sites, religious places, and across the entire yatra route, reported PTI.

In a proactive measure, the police have also briefed and trained the owners and staff of petrol pumps, dhabas, hotels, guest houses, and other roadside establishments along the route. They have been instructed to report any unusual activity, suspicious objects, or unidentified persons to the nearest police station without any delay.

