The Maharashtra government has formed a committee to explore phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, focusing on reducing air pollution and promoting green alternatives

In response to rising concerns over air quality in Mumbai, the Maharashtra government has constituted a seven-member committee to evaluate the feasibility of phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). This move comes amidst growing alarm over pollution levels and traffic congestion, both of which significantly impact the city’s environment and quality of life.

According to a government resolution (GR) dated January 22, the committee, chaired by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, will analyse the practicality of implementing such a ban and submit its recommendations within three months. The panel comprises Maharashtra’s transport commissioner, Mumbai’s joint police commissioner (traffic), the managing director of Mahanagar Gas Limited, the project manager of Maharashtra State Power Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran), the president of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), and the joint transport commissioner (enforcement-1), who will serve as the member secretary.

The GR further empowers the committee to consult experts in the field and seek their inputs for a comprehensive study. The MMR encompasses Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, including Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

As per PTI, the decision follows the Bombay High Court’s concerns raised during a suo-motu hearing of a Public Interest Litigation on January 9. The court criticised the current measures to address traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, stating they were inadequate to combat the city’s worsening air pollution. Vehicular emissions were identified as a major contributor to deteriorating air quality, prompting the court to call for a detailed assessment of the feasibility of transitioning to cleaner fuels, such as CNG and electricity.

PTI reports that the High Court emphasised the urgent need for measures to alleviate air pollution, suggesting that phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles might be a sustainable solution. It directed the committee to conduct its study and submit a report within three months.

Additionally, the High Court issued directives to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to enforce stricter environmental regulations. As per PTI, bakeries and similar establishments currently operating on coal or wood must switch to gas or other green fuels within six months, a significant reduction from the original one-year deadline. The court further ruled that no new licences for bakeries using coal or wood would be issued and mandated compliance with green fuel usage for any future approvals.

The High Court also instructed the BMC and MPCB to install pollution indicators at construction sites to monitor and address particulate emissions from ongoing projects.

(With inputs from ANI)