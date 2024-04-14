Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Ambedkari to contest for the 98th time
Ambedkari to contest for the 98th time

Updated on: 14 April,2024 06:07 AM IST  |  Agra
Agencies |

“This time also I am sure that I will be defeated on both seats. But, my aim is to contest for the 100th time, and after that, I will not contest any election,” says Ambedakri, who earns his living as MNREGA worker.

Polling station in Agra. Representation Pic/Getty Images

He first contested in state elections in 1985, but after 98 electoral defeats 78-year-old Hasnuram Ambedkari “Dharti Pakad” is still as eager to file his nomination in this Lok Sabha polls.


“This time also I am sure that I will be defeated on both seats. But, my aim is to contest for the 100th time, and after that, I will not contest any election,” says Ambedakri, who earns his living as MNREGA worker.


His journey of consistently contesting elections as an Independent and losing has even got him the Hindi sobriquet of “Dharti Pakad” given to such candidates after the famous Kaka Joginder Singh “Dharti Pakad”, who had unsuccessfully contested over 300 elections —even the presidential polls.


