Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu convened a review meeting at his residence in Undavalli to assess the situation regarding Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in the state, ANI reports.

The rare neurological disorder has sparked concerns following the death of a woman identified as Kamalamma, marking the first reported fatality from the syndrome in the state. As per ANI, Kamalamma, a resident of Komarolu Mandal in Prakasam district, was undergoing treatment at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) but succumbed to the illness on Sunday.

According to ANI, Kamalamma had initially developed a high fever and later experienced paralysis in her legs. As her condition worsened, she was rushed to GGH, where she was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Despite being placed on ventilatory support and receiving intensive treatment, she suffered a cardiac arrest due to the syndrome’s impact on her respiratory and cardiac muscles.

GGH Superintendent Dr SSV Ramana, speaking to ANI, confirmed her death. "A 55-year-old woman from Prakasam district, named Kamalamma, passed away due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome. The condition affected her respiratory and cardiac muscles, leading to cardiac arrest."

He also informed ANI that another patient, identified as John, is currently on ventilator support after being diagnosed with GBS. However, his condition appears to be stable.

In response to the situation, ANI reports that medical teams have conducted extensive screenings in Alasandhalapalli village, Prakasam district. Following thorough examinations, doctors confirmed that no additional individuals in the area displayed symptoms of the syndrome.

The emergence of GBS has raised concerns, with reports indicating that seven patients are currently receiving treatment at GGH, some of whom are in critical condition and undergoing intensive care.

As per ANI, the Andhra Pradesh government has intensified its response following the first GBS-related fatality. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary of the Health Department, visited the Neurology Ward at GGH last week to review the arrangements for treating the condition. He assured the public that there is no need for panic, as the state government is taking all necessary measures to manage the situation.

GGH Superintendent Dr Ramana Yasaswi, quoted by ANI, urged people not to worry, confirming that seven cases have been reported in the past four days, with two patients already discharged. He advised individuals experiencing numbness or weakness in their limbs to seek immediate medical attention, reassuring the public that effective medical treatments for GBS are available.

