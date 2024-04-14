The chief minister suffered a small cut on the left side of his temple during his "'Memanta Siddham' (We are all ready)" campaign bus tour.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a pelting of stones/ PTI

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy injured in pelting of stones during Vijayawada roadshow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured in a pelting of stones on Saturday by some people during the YSRCP president's election campaign here, his office said.

"A stone struck the chief minister while he was acknowledging the crowd as part of his bus tour at Vivekananda School Centre in Singh Nagar, Vijayawada," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. He has been taken to Vijayawada Government Hospital following doctor's advice, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on 'X' late in the night, said, "I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin condemned the pelting of stones on Reddy. "Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery," he added in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Ratan Tata said police are yet to nab those involved in the attack. "There are some clues and we are analysing the video and drone footage. We will identify them. We think that it (stone) was thrown along with flowers. So many people were showering flower petals (on CM Reddy) and amid that somebody threw stones," Tata told PTI.

In a video shared by the CMO, Reddy was seen acknowledging the crowds to his right while a stone hit him on the temple. However, the YSRCP chief kept acknowledging the crowd before getting inside the bus for treatment.

The chief minister was administered first aid inside the bus by a doctor. He then resumed his tour of the city and campaigned for nearly four hours. Reddy concluded the 14th day of his bus tour around 11 pm and reached Kesarapalli in the NTR district, where he will halt for the night.

Senior YSRCP leader and former minister V Srinivas, who was standing beside Reddy, was also hit by a stone, the CMO statement added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP was behind this "attack".

"The TDP is behind this cowardly act because they cannot bear to see the massive response that CM Jagan is receiving during his Memantha Siddham yatra in their so-called bastion (Vijayawada). We urge the police to nab the culprits. TDP should know that they cannot win the election by such attacks," said YSRCP leader Hafeez Khan.

The opposition TDP, however, dismissed the allegations and termed the incident "stage-managed".

Reacting to the incident, senior BRS leader and former Telangana minister K Tara Rama Rao said violence has no place in democracy.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Glad you are safe. Take care Jagan Anna. Strongly condemn the attack on AP (Andhra Pradesh) CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Violence has no place in democracy and I hope strict preventive measures are put in place by ECI."

Several YSRCP workers and supporters protested at various places in the state following the attack on the chief minister.

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in the Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district. Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

