Anil Deshmukh on BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary: People won't allow BJP to change Constitution

On the 134th anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's birth, NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh raised alarm over the BJP's claimed plans to amend the Constitution if it wins 400 seats, reported ANI.

As per the report, Deshmukh cited BJP leaders' utterances, including those of Subramanian Swamy and Nirmala Sitharaman, indicating plans to change the Constitution if the party wins more than 400 seats in Lok Sabha Elections 2024. He took note of the terror that these discussions had caused in others.

Despite reservations about the BJP's ability to win such a high number of seats, Deshmukh emphasised that the people are resolute not to allow the ruling party to amend the Constitution, the report added.

Deshmukh was quoted as saying, "Today is the 134th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and the talk of changing the Constitution after 400 paar is going everywhere. BJP leaders like Subramanian Swamy, Nirmala Sitharaman... Say that if they secure more than 400 seats, they will change the Constitution."

"They will not secure 400 seats but still, talking about changing the Constitution has instilled fear among people," the NCP-SP leader said and added, "Every single person here is saying that they will not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party to change the Constitution."

Dr BR Ambedkar, a notable Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer, was born on April 14, 1891. He fought against societal injustice against Dalits and advocated for women's and workers' rights. As a member of the committee that developed the Indian Constitution, he had a considerable impact on the country's legislation. Ambedkar received India's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna, in 1990 posthumous. He passed away peacefully in his home in New Delhi on December 6, 1956 while sleeping.

On Ambedkar's birth anniversary, thousands congregated at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, a Buddhist pilgrimage place in India. Dr Ambedkar accepted Buddhism in Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956, together with over 500,000 followers, making the venue historically significant for his followers.

