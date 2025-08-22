Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Animal lovers hail Supreme Courts revised verdict on stray dogs

Animal lovers hail Supreme Court's revised verdict on stray dogs

Updated on: 22 August,2025 12:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Animal welfare groups and shelter owners have hailed the Supreme Court’s revised order on stray dogs, calling it a relief and a win for animal rights. The ruling allows release of sterilised dogs, bans public feeding, and directs MCD to create feeding zones, while aggressive or rabid dogs will remain confined for safety.

Animal welfare groups and shelter home owners have welcomed the Supreme Court’s revised order on stray dogs, calling it a “big relief” and a victory for animal rights.

On Friday, the apex court modified its earlier August 11 directive, ruling that stray dogs must be released back after sterilisation and immunisation. However, it upheld the prohibition on public feeding of strays. Dogs found to be aggressive or infected with rabies will remain confined in shelters.



Speaking to ANI, Sonali Gaba, who runs a dog shelter, expressed satisfaction with the order. “We had faith the SC would rule in our favour. You cannot label every dog as aggressive without proof. Creating designated feeding areas is a welcome step,” she said. Gaba added that aggressive dogs would be kept under observation and, if found healthy, released after vaccination.


Nikunj Sharma, CEO of Mercy For Animals India Foundation, also hailed the ruling, noting that it reaffirms the sterilisation-and-release protocol. “The court has clarified that street dogs will be sterilised and then returned to their respective areas,” he said, adding that the matter will be taken up again after eight weeks.

Some protesters, however, voiced concerns over the ban on public feeding. One protester told ANI, “If feeding is stopped completely, how will female dogs survive? We believe the court must have left some provision, otherwise they will starve. For us, this order comes as a huge relief after days of uncertainty.”

Clarifying its position, the Supreme Court stressed that its directions are aimed at safeguarding both people and animals. “The orders are in the interest of humans as well as dogs, and this is not personal,” the bench observed.

The ruling has been widely celebrated by animal lovers, who say it strikes a balance between public safety and animal welfare.

The orders from the Supreme Court asserted that "stray dogs will be released back to the same area after sterilisation and immunisation, except those infected with rabies or exhibiting aggressive behaviour."

The bench has also said that the directions given by it, as a court which functions for the welfare of the people, are both in the interest of humans as well as dogs, and "this is not personal".

(With inputs from ANI)

