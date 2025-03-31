Breaking News
April 2025 Bank Holidays: Complete list of days when banks will remain closed across India

Updated on: 31 March,2025 01:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anisha Shrivastava

April 2025 brings multiple bank holidays across India, including Mahavir Jayanti, Ambedkar Jayanti, Good Friday, Bohag Bihu, and Basava Jayanti. Check the full state-wise holiday list to plan your banking activities

April 2025 Bank Holidays: Complete list of days when banks will remain closed across India

April 2025 Bank Holidays: Complete list of days when banks will remain closed across India
April 2025 will see several bank holidays across different states in India, with closures for religious, cultural, and national observances. Additionally, a nationwide bank holiday has been scheduled on April 1 for the annual closing of bank accounts. Customers are advised to check the holiday schedule in their respective states to plan their banking transactions accordingly.


Annual closing of bank accounts


On April 1, banks across the country, except in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, will remain closed. This holiday allows financial institutions to complete the finalisation of their accounts for the financial year 2024-25. Given the heavy transactions expected on March 31, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the Eid holiday to ensure uninterrupted banking services on the last day of the financial year.


State-wise schedule of closures

Below is a detailed breakdown of the bank holidays scheduled in April 2025 across various states and union territories:

  • April 1 – Yearly Account Closure (All states except Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya) / Sarhul (Jharkhand)
  • April 5 – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday (Telangana)
  • April 10 – Mahavir Jayanti (Banks will remain operational in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Bihar, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, Goa, Kerala, Sikkim, and northeastern states)
  • April 14 – Multiple celebrations, including Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Vishu, Biju Festival, Buisu Festival, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Cheiraoba (Excludes New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh)
  • April 15 – Bengali New Year’s Day / Himachal Day / Bohag Bihu (Observed in Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh)
  • April 16 – Bohag Bihu (Observed only in Assam)
  • April 18 – Good Friday (Not a holiday in Mizoram, Chandigarh, Assam, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu)
  • April 21 – Garia Puja (Mizoram only)
  • April 29 – Bhagwan Shri Parshuram Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh only)
  • April 30 – Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya (Exclusive to Karnataka)

     (Source: RBI) 

Plan ahead to avoid banking delays

In total, April 2025 will see 10 bank holidays in different regions, making it essential for customers to be aware of the closures in their respective states. While online banking services will remain operational, those requiring physical banking transactions should schedule their visits accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

