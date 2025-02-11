Breaking News
Army captain, soldier killed in blast near LoC

Updated on: 12 February,2025 08:19 AM IST
The blast took place in Akhnoor sector. PIC/X@SeherMirzaK

Two Army personnel, including a captain, were killed and another was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near here on Tuesday, officials said.


The Army confirmed the fatalities in the blast and said “own troops are dominating the area and search operations are underway”. The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3:50 pm.


The injured personnel were rushed to a hospital where two of them, including a captain, succumbed to their injuries, they said, adding that the condition of the other injured soldier is out of danger. Jammu-based White Knight Corps unit of the Army saluted the supreme sacrifice of the two soldiers.


