Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Rains lash parts of Mumbai and its suburbs
Maharashtra: 40 days after death, no arrest in Nitin Desai suicide case
Mumbai: Angry locals bring their kids to Delisle Bridge site to protest delay
Maharashtra: Industrial safety official booked for allegedly seeking bribe from surgeon in Palghar
Maharashtra: Gopinath Munde Institute seeks release of pending funds from government
Home > News > India News > Article > Army colonel beaten up in Delhis Malviya Nagar area two held

Army colonel beaten up in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area; two held

Updated on: 14 September,2023 03:34 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

A 48-year-old Army colonel was allegedly beaten up and robbed of his belongings by three people in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Thursday

Army colonel beaten up in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area; two held

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Army colonel beaten up in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area; two held
x
00:00

A 48-year-old Army colonel was allegedly beaten up and robbed of his belongings by three people in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Thursday.


The victim asked for a lighter from one of the accused following which the latter started abusing him, they said.


Complainant Vinit Mahto, a resident of Chanakyapuri, came to Delhi's Malviya Nagar police station on Wednesday and lodged a complaint alleging that he went to Malviya Nagar's Triveni complex in a car along with his friend after attending a seminar on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.


Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that the complainant reached the Triveni complex around 11.30 pm and asked for a lighter from a person standing there.

On this, the person started abusing and later caught the victim from behind, he added.

The DCP said that the complainant pushed him following which he fell on the ground.

He called two more persons and they beat Mahto mercilessly. They took his mobile phone and other items from his car, he added.

The senior police official said that the complainant became dizzy and later found that his two mobile phones, credit card, voter ID card and Rs 10,000 cash were missing from his car.

The DCP said that a case under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station.

Chowdhary further said that two persons identified as Mithun alias Deepak (22), a resident of Chirag Dilli, and Mukul (28), a resident of Jagdamba Camp in Sheikh Sarai, were nabbed during the investigation, adding two

mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

The third accused is absconding and efforts are being made to arrest him, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news new delhi India news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK