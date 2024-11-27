The incident led to tensions in the borders of the Imphal Valley on Tuesday with hundreds of people from the Meitei community launching a march to the military station to know Singh's whereabouts

The Army was conducting a large search for the man who went missing two days ago in the Imphal Valley's outskirts, according to a defence spokesperson, PTI reported.

Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, a native of Cachar district in Assam who lived in Khukrul, Imphal West, left home on Monday afternoon to report for duty at the Leimakhong Military Station in Kangpokpi. He has been missing since then, as per officials.

According to the defence spokesperson, he was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) at Leimakhong Military Station, PTI cited.

After Singh's family reported that he had not returned home on the evening of November 25, the Army reacted quickly, activating all of its resources, he claimed.

"CCTV feeds are being carefully scanned, his co-workers are being spoken to and intense search operation, including the tracker dogs, has been launched. Despite a thorough search of the areas, neither the individual nor his two-wheeler has been located," the Kohima-based spokesperson said.

"The combing operation has been further intensified, spreading across the military station and adjoining villages. Drones and other aerial platforms have also been integrated," he said.

Army officials have also contacted the region's CSOs (civil society organizations) to locate the missing man, he said, adding that the family has been told that all attempts are being made to ensure Singh's safe and timely return, PTI reported.

The state police have also launched an investigation, the spokesperson said.

The incident led to tensions in the borders of the Imphal Valley on Tuesday with hundreds of people from the Meitei community launching a march to the military station to know Singh's whereabouts. However, they were halted midway near Kanto Sabal to prevent an escalation of the situation, PTI reported.

After being stopped, the mob obstructed the roadway with rocks.

"Army has requested the Meitei CSOs to remove blockades for a free and swift movement of the armed forces and police," the defence official said.

The protestors claimed that it was possible that Singh was kidnapped by militants, and requested the state government to send additional forces for his rescue, PTI cited.

The military base of the Army's 57 Mountain Division is located about 16 kilometres from Imphal, the state capital, and is surrounded by hills where the Kuki people live. Meiteis who resided near Leimakhong left after ethnic violence began in May of last year, which has claimed over 250 lives.



(With inputs from PTI)