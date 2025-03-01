The Army’s performance on day one has set a high bar for the rest of the competition, which runs until 2 March 2025

The Army team made an outstanding start at the third edition of the National Fire Games, securing 23 medals on the very first day of the competition on Friday.

The impressive haul included 4 Gold, 8 Silver, and 11 Bronze, showcasing the team’s exceptional skill and determination.

The National Fire Games commenced on Friday, February 28 at New Delhi's Thyagaraj Sports Complex.

The Indian Army was represented by a contingent of 67 firemen from the Army Ordnance Corps, including 40 firemen from Southern Command units. The team is being led by the Central Ammunition Depot (CAD), Pulgaon, as the nodal unit.

With more events to come, the Army team is poised to continue their impressive showing in what is a vital event for fire safety professionals across the nation.

