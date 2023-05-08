Breaking News
Kerala: Death toll in Malappuram boat capsize incident rises to 21
Mumbai: Final phase of plan to reduce flooding at Hindmata nearing completion
New type of terrorism which is without ammunition: Nadda on 'The Kerala Story'
Mumbai: Work on three crucial rail bridges makes strides overnight
Mumbai: NMIMS in a spot again as students fail to clear exams
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Arrest Brij Bhushan by May 21

‘Arrest Brij Bhushan by May 21’

Updated on: 08 May,2023 03:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

“We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day and return by the evening,” Tikait said

‘Arrest Brij Bhushan by May 21’

A farmer hugs wrestler Sakshi Malik, at Jantar Mantar, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
‘Arrest Brij Bhushan by May 21’
x
00:00

The 31-member committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers on Sunday said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21, it will take a “significant decision”, even as Vinesh Phogat insisted that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers.


Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisan Morcha’s (non-political) Baldev Singh Sirsa joined the wrestlers on the dais and addressed the media. “We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day and return by the evening,” Tikait said.




Also Read: 4 days, 54 deaths later, Centre says let’s talk 


“The wrestlers’ committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy,” he added. “If any emergency arises, if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation stands behind them.” The wrestlers, along with hundreds of supporters, carried out a candle light march in the evening.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news new delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK