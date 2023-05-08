‘Arrest Brij Bhushan by May 21’

“We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day and return by the evening,” Tikait said

A farmer hugs wrestler Sakshi Malik, at Jantar Mantar, on Sunday. Pic/PTI

The 31-member committee that is advising the protesting wrestlers on Sunday said if WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is not arrested by May 21, it will take a “significant decision”, even as Vinesh Phogat insisted that their protest has not been hijacked by farmers.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, Khap Maham 24 chief Mehar Singh and Sankyut Kisan Morcha’s (non-political) Baldev Singh Sirsa joined the wrestlers on the dais and addressed the media. “We decided that members from every khap will come to the protest site every day and return by the evening,” Tikait said.

“The wrestlers’ committee will take care of the protest and we will support the wrestlers from outside. We have scheduled a meeting for May 21. If the government does not offer a resolution, we will devise our next strategy,” he added. “If any emergency arises, if the wrestlers face any problem, the entire nation stands behind them.” The wrestlers, along with hundreds of supporters, carried out a candle light march in the evening.

