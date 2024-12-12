"Elections will be announced in 10-15 days, so it is not possible to transfer money to the account right now," Kejriwal explained, referring to the election timeline which may delay the process temporarily

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 2,100 monthly scheme for Delhi women; watch video x 00:00

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, made two significant announcements on Thursday, both aimed at benefiting the Delhi women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Kejriwal stated, "Today, I have come to make two big announcements for the people of Delhi. Both the announcements are for women. I had promised that I will give Rs 1,000 to every woman. This proposal was passed in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Atishi this morning. Now this scheme has been implemented in Delhi."

आज हमारी सरकार ने दिल्ली की हर महिला को हज़ार रुपए देने की योजना शुरु कर दी है।



चुनाव के बाद हम दिल्ली की हमारी सभी माताओं-बहनों को हर महीने 2100 रुपए उनके अकाउंट में देंगे। https://t.co/1KX72pLNDC pic.twitter.com/kOb4mwJngd — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 12, 2024

He went on to clarify that while the scheme is now in place, the actual transfer of money will not happen immediately. "Elections will be announced in 10-15 days, so it is not possible to transfer money to the account right now," Kejriwal explained, referring to the election timeline which may delay the process temporarily, reported ANI.

Addressing concerns about the sufficiency of Rs 1,000 in light of rising inflation, Kejriwal acknowledged the feedback from some women.

He noted, "Some women said that Rs 1,000 will not be enough due to inflation. Therefore, registration will start from tomorrow for Rs 2,100 per month. This revised amount aims to better meet the financial needs of Delhi women," reported ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said that the honorarium for women is a Kejriwal guarantee and it will be fulfilled.

"Arvind Kejriwal had promised to give a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 to every woman in Delhi. Today the Delhi government fulfilled this promise. Now Arvind Kejriwal has promised that if his government is formed again, every woman in Delhi will be given an honorarium of Rs 2,100 every month. This is Kejriwal's guarantee. It is sure to be fulfilled," she said.

Senior Party leader Manish Sisodia hailed the announcement saying that the AAP had proven that politics is based on the common man's welfare.

"A big step towards empowering and respecting the women of Delhi. The Delhi government has made a historic announcement under Kejriwal Mahila Samman Yojna. Rs 1,000 will be given to women of Delhi every month. After the elections, this amount will increase to Rs 2100 per month. The cabinet has approved this proposal. This step will promote the economic independence of women and bring positive changes in their families. This scheme is a symbol of empowering women's self-respect and their rights. Arvind Kejriwal has once again proved that his politics is based on the welfare and empowerment of the common man," Sisodia said, reported ANI.

The announcement is part of the Aam Aadmi Party's ongoing efforts to provide financial support to women in Delhi, with the scheme now officially implemented following approval in the cabinet meeting. Elections to Delhi assembly are expected to take place early next year.

(With inputs from ANI)