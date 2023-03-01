Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs, MCD councillors

The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence, a day after ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet

File Photo/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of AAP MLAs and MCD councillors on Wednesday to discuss the party's strategies in the light of recent developments, sources said.

The meeting will be held at the chief minister's residence, a day after ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet.

"During the meeting, there is likely going to be a discussion on what the party will do following the events that have unfolded in the last few days," a source said.

While Sisodia, who was handling 18 of the total 33 departments in the Delhi government, was arrested on Sunday evening by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, Jain, currently lodged in Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in connection with a money laundering case.

However, Jain continued to be a minister in the Delhi government without any portfolios.

Also read: Congress demands Delhi CM Kejriwal's resignation, stages protest near AAP office

Sources said both the resignations were sent to Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for acceptance on February 28.

Meanwhile, Congress on Wednesday staged a protest near the Aam Aadmi Party office here, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia by the CBI.

Several Congress leaders and workers, led by their state unit president Anil Chaudhary, gathered near the AAP's DDU Marg office and raised slogans against Kejriwal and Sisodia.

The party said a fair probe would not be possible as long as Arvind Kejriwal remains in power.

"The entire Delhi government is fully immersed in corruption. As long as Kejriwal remains in power, there will not be an independent probe in the liquor scam, and therefore, he should also submit his resignation," Chaudhary said.

Delhi ministers Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from the Cabinet, amid corruption allegations against them. (PTI)