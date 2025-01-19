Arvind Kejriwal hits out at BJP over ‘murderous attack’

AAP alleged that BJP leader’s supporters attacked Kejriwal’s convoy on Saturday

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (right) with party leader Sanjay Singh. Pic/PTI

A day after an alleged attack on his vehicle during election canvassing, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said his life was dedicated to the country, but asserted Delhi has never witnessed such campaigning when a “murderous attack” was attempted on a former chief minister.

The AAP has alleged that New Delhi BJP candidate Parvesh Verma’s “goons” attacked Kejriwal during campaigning in the constituency on Saturday.

“The people of Delhi have never witnessed such campaigning and violence in which a murderous attack was attempted on a former chief minister. This is their way of campaigning because they are badly losing,” Kejriwal said, targeting the BJP.

He also laughed off Verma’s claim that Kejriwal is going to lose the New Delhi seat by 20,000 votes. “Let him live in dreams for some days,” he told the media.

Kejriwal also said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about a housing scheme for government employees, proposing the Delhi government will build houses if the Centre provides land.

He said the scheme could be started with sanitation workers as beneficiaries and later other government employees can be provided houses on easy terms.

BJP conspiring, says AAP

The BJP is conspiring to “eliminate” Arvind Kejriwal as they cannot defeat him, the AAP alleged on Sunday, claiming that one of the persons involved in an alleged attack on his car last evening is “frequently seen” with Parvesh Verma, who is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls against the AAP convener.

Addressing a joint press conference here with party MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of orchestrating the attack.

“The people who attacked Arvind Kejriwal and threw stones at his car are serious offenders with cases registered against them, including of robbery and attempt to murder,” she alleged. The alleged attack has sparked a heated exchange between the two parties as the capital gears up for the February 5 elections.

Feb 5

Day Assembly polls will be held in Delhi

