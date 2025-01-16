The Bollywood was stabbed six times by an intruder, who barged into his Mumbai home early Thursday. He is admitted to the Lilavati Hospital

Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur Imran Masood accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of raising the issue of attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai to woo Muslim voters ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls.

The Bollywood was stabbed six times by an intruder, who barged into his Mumbai home early Thursday. He is admitted to the Lilavati Hospital.

Taking on the BJP over the issue, Kejriwal said, "When the BJP's double-engine government can't ensure the safety of celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, what can the common people expect?" "Such attacks are not new. There was a shooting outside actor Salman Khan's house and the killing of Baba Siddique, who was BJP's alliance partner, shows the law and order situation in the country," he added.

Hitting out at Kejriwal, Congress MP Imran Masood said, "It is surprising that Kejriwal, who did not express any concern about the Muslims of Delhi in the past 10 years, is concerned about the Muslims of Mumbai." At least he is concerned about the Muslims outside Delhi, he said.

"But the question that arises is that you will speak about the law and order of Mumbai but not of Delhi. Today you tried to woo Muslim voters in Delhi by taking the name of (Saif Ali) Khan. But when there was violence in Jahangirpuri, you did not utter a single word," Masood charged.

"You were the chief minister at that time. If you would have gone to Jahangirpuri, then there would not have been so much of a loss. When the students were attacked during CAA/NRC (protest) at Jamia Millia Islamia, you were not ready to say anything," he said.

Continuing with his barrage of attacks, the Congress MP said, "The punishment given to AAP MLA Naresh Yadav in the case of desecration of the Holy Quran is a serious matter. How does AAP justify keeping those who do such divisive work in the party? Have any steps been taken to ensure accountability in the party?" The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

