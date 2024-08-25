Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the measure lacked provisions to protect Waqf's assets and accused the BJP of dishonesty.

On Sunday, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP-led NDA government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming that the new legislation seeks to undermine rather than preserve Waqf properties. Speaking at a press conference, the Hyderabad MP urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap the law. Owaisi claimed that the measure lacked provisions to protect Waqf assets and accused the BJP of dishonesty. "This bill is designed to destroy Waqf Board and Waqf properties, not protect them," he asserted per the PTI report.

According to the report, Owaisi argued that the bill sends a message to Muslims that the government seeks to seize Waqf's property. He called on the Prime Minister and the Cabinet to reconsider and rescind the draft legislation.

The AIMIM leader expressed reservations about specific articles in the law, including the plan to allow district collectors to rule on disputed property ownership and the inclusion of non-Muslim members on Waqf boards, the report added.

Owaisi stated that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) intends to meet with non-BJP chief ministers to discuss the bill, the PTI report stated. They met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin last week and will meet with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday. They informed them about the potential risks created by the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

He condemned the BJP for wanting to end Waqf and Waqf properties through the bill, claiming that it would influence Muslims' religious liberty. The AIMPLB intends to organise public meetings and engage with opposition leaders who oppose the bill, the PTI report stated.

According to the PTI report, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, has been submitted to a Joint Committee of Parliament after a controversial debate. The administration claims that the bill does not interfere with mosque functions, but the opposition describes it as an attack on Muslims and the Constitution.

In response to queries concerning the demolition drive by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), Owaisi stated that his party's corporators told the Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that HYDRAA lacked legal jurisdiction. He urged the state government to address the matter and enquired whether government structures in Full Tank Level (FTL) zones would also be demolished, the PTI report further added.