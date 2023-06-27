Ashadhi Ekadashi 2023: Date, timings, all you need to know

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi

Devshayani Ekadashi, also known as Ashadhi Ekadashi, is one of the most important Ekadashi among the 24 Ekadashis. This day occurs on Ekadashi Tithi (11th day) of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha. According to Drik Panchang, Ashadha Shukla Paksha Ekadashi is known as Devshayani Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi is also known as Padma Ekadashi, Ashadhi Ekadashi and Hari Shayani Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on this auspicious day. This year Devshayani Ekadashi fast will be observed on June 29, 2023.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: Date and Time

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - June 29, 2023 - 03:18 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - June 30, 2023 - 02:42 AM

Parana Time - June 30, 2023 - 08:20 AM to 08:43 AM

Hari Vasara End Moment - June 30, 2023 - 08:20 AM

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: Significance

Devshayani Ekadashi holds great significance among Hindus. Dev means God and Shayan means to rest or sleep, which means God sleeps or rests on Sheshnaag in Ksheer Sagar (milky ocean) after this Ekadashi. According to Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Vishnu goes into a deep slumber on the cosmic serpent Shesha in the Kshirsagar (ocean of milk) and rests for four months until Devshayani Ekadashi.

Devshayani Ekadashi 2023: Celebrations

The celebration of Devshayani Ekadashi involves various rituals and customs. Devotees wake up early and take a ritual bath, then perform puja (worship) of Lord Vishnu with flowers, incense, and lamps. They offer fruits, sweets, and other vegetarian delicacies to the deity as part of the prayer.

Devshayani Ekadashi is celebrated with great fervor across India. In Maharashtra, the festival is known as Ashadhi Ekadashi and is associated with the famous Pandharpur Wari, a pilgrimage to the town of Pandharpur dedicated to Lord Vithoba (a form of Lord Vishnu). People observe fast on this auspicious day and seek Lord Vishnu's blessings by offering prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Lakhs of warkaris will culminate their wari (pilgrimage to Pandharpur, the abode of Lord Vitthal) on Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29.

Hundreds of ‘palkhis’ accompanied by ‘warkaris’ (devotees of Lord Vitthal) walking from various parts of the state converge at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi at the end of their pilgrimage.

As a long-standing tradition, the sitting chief minister of state every year offers prayers at the temple dedicated to Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur in Solapur district on the ‘Ashadhi Ekadashi’.