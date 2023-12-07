Breaking News
Mumbai: Borivli residents want polluting cement plant to go
Siddhivinayak racket: FIR against 3, trust promises hassle-free darshan for devotees
Mumbai: Vikhroli’s east-west bridge nears completion
Mumbai: Water tank collapse forces evacuation of 75 families!
Mumbai: Three DN Nagar cops booked for abetting suicide by Firozabad police
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Assam Earthquake of magnitude 35 strikes Guwahati

Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati

Updated on: 07 December,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  Guwahati (Assam)
ANI |

Top

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 5.42 am on Thursday

Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Assam: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Guwahati
x
00:00

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Assam's Guwahati on Thursday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.


According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 5.42 am on Thursday.


The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 26.63 and a longitude of 92.08, the NCS informed, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 5 km.


"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 07-12-2023, 05:42:58 IST, Lat: 26.63 & Long: 92.08, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 63km NNE of Guwahati, Assam, India," read a post on the official X handle of the NCS,

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

assam guwahati news india national news earthquake

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK