Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Bangladesh, no casualties reported

Updated on: 02 December,2023 12:35 PM IST  |  Dhaka
he National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rocked Bangladesh on Saturday morning.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rocked Bangladesh on Saturday morning. The seismic event occurred at 09:05:31 IST and was recorded at a depth of 55 kilometres.


The NCS stated on social media, "Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, Occurred on 02-12-2023, 09:05:31 IST, Lat: 23.15 & Long: 90.89, Depth: 55 Km, Location: Bangladesh."


No casualties have been reported so far; further information on the incident is awaited.


Meanwhile, tremors were felt in various parts of West Bengal after the earthquake hit neighbouring Bangladesh, according to a report in PTI. The report added that the West Bengal Disaster Management Department said that no damage has been reported from anywhere in the eastern state. The official from the disaster management department reportedly told PTI they had received no call to report about damage. He said, "We are yet to get the final report. As of now, there is no report of any damage due to the quake."

Additionally, the officials of the Kolkata Police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation also said that no damage to life or property was reported from the metropolis. 

Reportedly, on Saturday morning, an earthquake also struck the Union Territory of Ladakh. According to a report in PTI, the Ladakh region was struck by an earthquake of 3.4 magnitude, officials confirmed. They added that there was no report of any damage. 

Reportedly, the National Centre for Seismology said that the tremor occurred at 8.25 am. Its depth was 10 kilometres below the surface at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and longitude of 77.36 degrees.

Meanwhile, the police were quoted as saying that there was no information about any damage from anywhere in the Union Territory. 



bangladesh west bengal ladakh world news earthquake

