Home > News > India News > Article > Assam Murder accused injured in police firing

Assam: Murder accused injured in police firing

Updated on: 29 July,2024 05:55 PM IST  |  Rangia (Assam)
PTI |

The incident took place in Hajo in Kamrup district when he was taken to the crime scene for investigation

Assam: Murder accused injured in police firing

A man, arrested on the charges of murdering a 15-year-old girl, was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to flee from custody on Monday, a senior official said.


The incident took place in Hajo in Kamrup district when he was taken to the crime scene for investigation.



"We had arrested the accused on July 26 for the murder of a 15-year-old girl on July 25. Early on Monday morning, police had taken him to the crime scene when he pushed one of our constables and tried to flee," he added.


Police personnel asked him to stop, but he did not listen, following which one round was fired at his leg, the official said.

"He sustained a bullet injury in his left leg. He was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment," he added.

