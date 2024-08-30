Assam: Registering Muslim marriage, divorce must

The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024 was introduced by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan

Child marriage registration to be banned. Representation pic

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed a bill for compulsory government registration of marriage and divorce of Muslim. The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024 was introduced by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan.

While replying to queries, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said all earlier registrations of marriages conducted by Kazis will remain valid and only new ones will come under purview of legislation. “We are not interfering with the marriages solemnised by Islamic rituals under Muslim Personnel Law at all. Our only condition is that Islam prohibited marriages will not be registered,” he added.

Sarma said with the enactment of this new law, child marriage registration will be completely banned. In the Statement of Object and Reason, it has been said that the bill has been proposed for prevention of child marriages and marriages without consent of both parties.

