Assam Rifles recover large cache of weapons, ammunition in Mizoram's Champhai; one held

Updated on: 31 August,2025 05:35 AM IST  |  Champhai
mid-day online correspondent |

Troops cordoned off a suspected house in the village, where they recovered a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives. The house owner was taken into custody

Assam Rifles recover large cache of weapons, ammunition in Mizoram's Champhai; one held

One individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure. Representational pic

Assam Rifles recover large cache of weapons, ammunition in Mizoram's Champhai; one held
Acting on credible intelligence, Assam Rifles recovered a sizeable cache of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other war-like stores during a search operation in Saikumphai village of Champhai district, Mizoram, on August 29, officials said on Saturday.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the seizure, news agency ANI reported.



Troops cordoned off a suspected house in the village, where they recovered a 12-bore rifle, a pistol, ammunition, and explosives. The house owner was taken into custody.


The search further unearthed a hidden cache containing one Heckler & Koch G3 assault rifle, two Springfield sniper rifles, two shotguns, one MA assault rifle, and two hand grenades. Ammunition seized included 75 live sniper rounds, 92 live .303 tracer rounds, 30 live 7.62mm rounds, 91 live 5.56mm rounds, eight live 12-bore rounds, two fired 12-bore cases, and one live and one fired 9mm round, reported ANI.

Explosives recovered comprised three drums of Cordtex, materials for improvised explosive devices, one cylindrical explosive packet, and seven packets of PEK. War-like stores found included two scopes, a bulletproof plate, three bulletproof jackets, and a belt.

Officials said the recovery averted any potential law and order situation in the region. The apprehended individual, along with the seized weapons and materials, has been handed over to the police at Dungtlang for further investigation, reported ANI.

In another operation, based on specific intelligence regarding narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation with personnel of the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl, in the Zemabawk South area of Aizawl district.

In the early hours of Friday, the team, upon confirming a suspected vehicle, established a checkpoint and intercepted it, leading to the recovery of 7 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 21 crore and the apprehension of two individuals, officials said. The seized contraband, apprehended persons, and vehicle have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl.

Meanwhile, in a severe blow to criminal networks operating in the border regions of Manipur, Assam Rifles, in close coordination with police and paramilitary forces, apprehended a suspected individual involved in extortion and illegal arms trafficking linked to VVEZ (Village Volunteers Eastern Zone) on August 26.

(With ANI inputs)

