The incident came to light much later as the families of the accused persons had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Seven held for raping 14-year-old girl in Assam's Tinsukia x 00:00

Seven people have been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl, who is now 23 weeks pregnant, at Doomdooma in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl was lured to a secluded spot while she was playing with her friends and taken to a different location where she was allegedly raped by seven persons which included four minors, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

"The girl is approximately 23 weeks pregnant. During our investigation. We have all the evidence, including the medical report, which confirms that the girl was sexually assaulted. We will file the charge sheet soon and ensure that justice is served", he said.

The incident came to light much later as the families of the accused persons had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

The incident was reported to the police after several women and social organisations took up the matter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever