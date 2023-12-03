Sule also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for likely victories in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan

Supriya Sule. File Pic

Listen to this article Assembly elections outcome not to impact Lok Sabha polls: Supriya Sule x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday reacted to the latest trends of election results and said the assembly polls will not have any major impact on Lok Sabha polls, reported news agency ANI.

"Lok sabha and Vidhan sabha elections are different. We cannot say that it'll have an impact on Lok Sabha polls. In 2019, Congress won in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh but something else happened in the Lok Sabha polls. It is too early to decide anything. It can't be said that these results were the litmus test for the I-N-D-I-A bloc," Supriya Sule, MP told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sule also congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for likely victories in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Whoever has done well, we should congratulate the entire team but wait for the final results. Trends are in favour of the BJP and we must congratulate them on their victory," she said, reported ANI.

BJP is on course to a two-thirds victory in Madhya Pradesh and poised to form governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, reported ANI.

Congress is leading in Telangana and is likely to wrest the state from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, reported ANI.

The counting of votes in the four states was taken up on Sunday morning.

BJP workers celebrated the likely win in Rajasthan polls outside the party office in Jaipur.

Five states went to the polls last month. Counting in Mizoram will take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, red Diary, which reportedly contains secrets about Congress's corruption, the Mahadev betting app scam in Chhattisgarh and eight paper leaks in Rajasthan has ruined Congress prospects in the assembly elections in Hindi heartland.

Even demand for caste survey and welfare schemes floated by congress failed to transform voters into numbers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decisively won state elections in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh and hhattisgarh.

The electoral contest has gone horribly wrong for the Congress in MP where they were pinning their hopes on a return to power. The Congress which gave absolute control to the old guard of 78-year-old Kamal Nath and 76-year-old Digvijaya Singh had no answer for the BJP's social engineering and social scheme formula.

Led from the front by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP had put all its might into the MP elections, pushing central ministers and Lok Sabha MPs into the political arena.

(With inputs from ANI)