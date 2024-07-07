The Dalai Lama is in the US where he is recovering from a knee-replacement surgery.

Monks celebrate the 89th birthday of Dalai Lama. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article At 89, Dalai Lama says he is fit x 00:00

Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama turned 89 on Saturday and in his birthday message said he is physically fit and is determined to continue his service to Buddha’s teachings. The Dalai Lama is in the US where he is recovering from a knee-replacement surgery.

“I am nearly 90 now but don’t feel unhealthy, except for the slight discomfort in my legs and would like to thank all my fellow Tibetans in and outside Tibet for your prayers on my birthday”, he said in the text message issued here by his office. “Despite the surgery, I feel physically fit and wish to ask you to be happy and relaxed,” he said, adding “I am determined to continue my service to Buddha’s teachings.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Today, Tibetans inside and outside Tibet are celebrating my birthday with much joy and festivity and all Tibetans and people in the Himalayan regions also pray for me as well and I wish to say, thank you, everyone,” he said. “I feel a little physical discomfort but that is inevitable, isn’t it, due to the ageing process. Basically, I am doing very well. So, please relax and be at ease,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever