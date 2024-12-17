The Allahabad High Court grants anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, the uncle of Atul Subhash's wife, as part of the investigation into Subhash's tragic suicide. The case involves serious allegations of harassment and abuse

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, one of the accused in the high-profile Atul Subhash suicide case.

Sushil Singhania is the uncle of Nikita Singhania, the wife of the deceased. The case, which has drawn significant public attention, involves allegations of harassment leading to the tragic suicide of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager working at a private firm in Bengaluru.

According to ANI reports, three other accused in the case—Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, and her brother Anurag Singhania—were arrested on December 15. The arrests followed an extensive search operation conducted across multiple states.

Shiv Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Karnataka's Whitefield division, confirmed that the accused were taken into custody from different locations. “Nikita Singhania was apprehended near the Blossom Stayz PG in Gurugram, Haryana, while Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh,” said DCP Kumar, as per ANI.

The arrested individuals were subsequently brought to Bengaluru and presented before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody. “Multiple teams were dispatched to various locations as part of the investigation,” added the DCP.

The case emerged after Atul Subhash was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment on December 11. A 24-page suicide note left behind by Subhash accused his wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family members of continuous harassment, which he alleged drove him to take the extreme step. The note also contained shocking allegations against a judge, claiming that Rs 5 lakh had been demanded to “settle” the matter.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father, Pawan Kumar Modi, has publicly appealed for custody of his grandson. Modi has requested intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to ensure the safety and custody of the child.

Bikas Kumar Modi, the brother of Atul Subhash, has also voiced concerns regarding the child’s wellbeing and whereabouts. He further emphasised that two additional arrests remain pending in connection with the case.

(With inputs from ANI)